Woman bitten by a bug in a second-hand shop: CPCS gave advice on how to protect yourself when buying used clothes

In Vinnytsia Oblast, a woman was bitten by a bug while trying on trousers. Parasitologists and entomologists explain how to stay safe when shopping at second-hand stores and how to react properly to insect bites. This is reported by UNN with reference to Vinnytsia CCPH.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, a woman was bitten by a large insect while trying on trousers in a second-hand store. Initially, an infectious disease doctor suspected a "kissing bug" (triatomine bug), which can cause Chagas disease – a dangerous disease of the heart and nervous system.

Fortunately, the patient kept the insect and brought it for examination to the parasitological laboratory of the Vinnytsia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Entomologists determined that it was a western conifer seed bug (Leptoglossus occidentalis), which feeds on the sap of coniferous trees. It does not pose a serious danger to humans, although a bite can cause pain, redness, itching, or an allergic reaction.

The insect could have gotten into the trousers during the transportation of clothes, as conifer bugs often spread with wood and Christmas trees.

Experts emphasize that the conifer bug differs from the triatomine bug: it lives in forests, is active during the day, does not parasitize humans, and does not transmit diseases. The triatomine bug, on the contrary, is active at night, parasitizes humans and animals, and is dangerous.

Advice

Experts give several recommendations for buyers of used clothing:

thoroughly wash and iron clothes after purchase;

even if they look clean;

carefully inspect pockets, lining, and seams before trying on;

in case of a bite by an unknown insect, consult a doctor and, if possible, keep the insect for laboratory examination;

before traveling abroad, familiarize yourself with local pests and infections.

Experts emphasize that shopping at second-hand stores remains safe provided these rules are followed.

