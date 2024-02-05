Will include only blacklists: the EU told the media details of proposals for the 13th package

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 14949 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104523 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132461 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132478 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173398 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170494 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278275 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178091 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167068 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148759 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 38033 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100232 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 98714 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101707 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 53655 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 14949 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278275 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231756 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257152 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 18343 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132461 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104702 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104784 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121013 views
Actual
Will include only blacklists: the EU told the media details of proposals for the 13th package

Will include only blacklists: the EU told the media details of proposals for the 13th package

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24259 views

The new 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia will include only individual blacklists, not sectoral sanctions, according to an EU official.

The new, 13th package of European Union sanctions against Russia will include only blacklists. This was announced by an EU official in a commentary to Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

According to him, the European External Action Service will only propose individual sanctions.

"The package is needed before the two-year anniversary (of the full-scale war - ed.) , there is not much time, so the EU proposes only individual sanctions, which is what the G7 partners will do. But at the same time, the European Commission will continue to work on the implementation of sectoral and adopted sanctions and the fight against their circumvention," the source said.

Journalist: 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia will be the weakest of all04.02.24, 21:03 • 114246 views

He expects the proposals to be submitted to the Committee of Permanent Representatives next week. The European Commission has received 245 proposals for new sanctioned persons, of which 160 are companies and individuals involved in the military sector, including the production of drones, ammunition and high-tech goods:

18 proposals concerned the supply of weapons to North Korea; 10 Belarusian companies and individuals; among the more famous names were the admiral of the Black Sea Fleet and the governor of the Tula region.

The 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia does not include bans on aluminum imports - media05.02.24, 11:28 • 27372 views

According to the newspaper, the sanctions lists are expected to include people involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children, the spread of Russian propaganda, judges, real estate companies, and transportation companies. The proposals also mention the Sonatech company, allegedly linked to spyware.

The European Commission will also introduce 24 new items in the annexes related to the procurement of components for drones, the EU official said. He also noted that some EU member states have criticized the Commission because the package contains only individual sanctions.

Add

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing sources, that after the adoption of the 13th package of sanctions, the European Commission will quickly propose a 14th set of sanctions, which may include new import bans.

Brussels believes that there are few issues on which the EU countries could reach a unanimous agreement, as sanctions on Russian nuclear fuel and liquefied natural gas are not currently under consideration.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising