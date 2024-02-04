Journalist: 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia will be the weakest of all

The new package of sanctions against Russia, which the EU plans to introduce on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion, will affect about 250 individuals and legal entities. This package of restrictions will be the weakest of all, reported Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak on X, UNN reports.

European Union leaders have begun discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia, which they want to adopt by February 24, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.