Journalist: 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia will be the weakest of all

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68182 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117478 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122419 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164416 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165057 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267296 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176799 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166828 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148599 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237464 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100195 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 62839 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34517 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31203 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44480 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267296 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237464 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248264 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234443 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117478 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100295 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100735 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117238 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117882 views
Journalist: 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia will be the weakest of all

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114244 views

On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU plans to impose its weakest package of sanctions on about 250 Russian individuals and entities.

 The new package of sanctions against Russia, which the EU plans to introduce  on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion, will affect about 250 individuals and legal entities. This package of restrictions will be the weakest of all,  reported Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak on X, UNN reports. 

As expected: according to reports, the next package of EU sanctions against Russia will consist only of visa bans/asset freezes on about 250 individuals/entities. By the 2nd anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, this will be the weakest and most unambitious package of sanctions to date

- wrote Yozvyak.

Addendum

European Union leaders have begun discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia, which they want to adopt by February 24, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising