Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

The 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia does not include bans on aluminum imports - media

The 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia does not include bans on aluminum imports - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

The new EU sanctions package does not include a ban on exports of aluminum or other Russian goods, but instead focuses on adding hundreds of individuals and entities to sanctions lists.

The new package of sanctions against Russia, which the EU plans to introduce on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion, does not include new import bans, including  aluminum, Reuters writes, citing its sources, UNN reports. 

Details 

According to Reuters, the European Union member states want to adopt a new package of measures before the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

According to the sources, despite calls from some EU countries to ban more Russian exports, such as aluminum, the European Commission will propose a package that it hopes will trigger minimal debate among member states, allowing for quick adoption.

It should be noted that EU member states must vote unanimously for the new sanctions.

"There will be hundreds of lists... of legal entities and individuals. No big names (of companies)," said one of the diplomats.

The diplomat noted that the European Commission's proposal,  which could arrive as early as this week, would also expand the list of Russian companies to which EU firms would not be able to sell dual-use goods.

The sources added that after the adoption of the 13th package of sanctions, the European Commission will quickly propose a 14th package of measures, which may include some new import bans.

As UNN reported, on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU plans to introduce its weakest package of sanctions against about 250 Russian individuals and legal entities.

