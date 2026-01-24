Ukraine finds itself facing the most difficult strategic dilemma since the full-scale invasion began, with no obvious options for a quick victory. Leading European experts note that discussions about the terms of ending the war are increasingly reduced to a choice between a bad scenario and an even worse one. UNN writes about this.

Details

Eastern Europe expert Gerhard Mangott and military analyst Markus Reisner emphasize that the term "dictated peace" has become central to closed diplomatic discussions. Due to resource depletion and wavering Western support, Kyiv may be forced to accept terms dictated by the aggressor or circumstances on the battlefield. Military analysis shows that the absence of a viable strategy for de-occupation of territories in the short term makes the scenario of an imposed peace the most likely outcome.

Future agreement: between bad and worst

Currently, debates around a peace agreement have reached a critical point, although the actual signing of documents remains a distant prospect. The main problem is that any compromise will be perceived as a defeat, but continuing the war under current conditions threatens even greater losses. For Ukraine, this looks like a dilemma without a solution, where each subsequent step only narrows the room for maneuver in the international arena.