12:59 AM • 4246 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
11:44 PM • 17037 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 18663 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 17828 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 17788 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 30312 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 26810 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 18505 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 25499 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 55599 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Publications
Exclusives
Why Ukraine will likely have to bow to a "dictated peace" scenario

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

European military analysts report that Ukraine will likely have to agree to a "dictated peace" because the situation in the war with Russia is extremely difficult.

Why Ukraine will likely have to bow to a "dictated peace" scenario

Ukraine finds itself facing the most difficult strategic dilemma since the full-scale invasion began, with no obvious options for a quick victory. Leading European experts note that discussions about the terms of ending the war are increasingly reduced to a choice between a bad scenario and an even worse one. UNN writes about this.

Details

Eastern Europe expert Gerhard Mangott and military analyst Markus Reisner emphasize that the term "dictated peace" has become central to closed diplomatic discussions. Due to resource depletion and wavering Western support, Kyiv may be forced to accept terms dictated by the aggressor or circumstances on the battlefield. Military analysis shows that the absence of a viable strategy for de-occupation of territories in the short term makes the scenario of an imposed peace the most likely outcome.

Future agreement: between bad and worst

Currently, debates around a peace agreement have reached a critical point, although the actual signing of documents remains a distant prospect. The main problem is that any compromise will be perceived as a defeat, but continuing the war under current conditions threatens even greater losses. For Ukraine, this looks like a dilemma without a solution, where each subsequent step only narrows the room for maneuver in the international arena.

 

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine