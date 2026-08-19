Which armored vehicles for evacuating the wounded are manufactured in Ukraine and how do they differ

Ukrainian manufacturers have created several models of armored vehicles for evacuating the wounded, differing in their level of protection, capacity, and medical-compartment design. Defense Express reports this, UNN writes.

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The need for such equipment remains high, as even unmanned ground systems cannot perform all evacuation tasks. The use of unarmored transport for such operations remains dangerous because of its vulnerability to enemy fire and drones.

One such vehicle is the Novator-2S armored medical evacuation vehicle produced by Ukrainian Armor. It is based on the Novator armored vehicle and a reinforced Ford-550 chassis. The vehicle can carry six wounded personnel seated or four lying down, and its engine produces 300 horsepower. Its protection level corresponds to Level 1 under STANAG 4569.

Other Ukrainian developments

NVO Praktika produces two armored medical evacuation vehicles — the Dzhura-Evac and Kozak-5MED. The former was built on a reinforced Land Cruiser 70 chassis and can carry up to six people, including the driver and a medic. Its armored capsule provides PZSA-4-level protection.

The Kozak-5MED is based on a Ford-550 chassis and is equipped with an engine producing more than 330 horsepower. It carries four wounded personnel lying down or six seated. The vehicle's protection level corresponds to Level 2 under STANAG 4569.

Another option is offered by Inguar Defence — the Inguar-3 MED. The vehicle has its own high-mobility chassis with independent suspension and is equipped with special spaces for the wounded and medical equipment. Its distinctive feature is a high-speed ramp with rails, which simplifies and accelerates the loading of wounded personnel. Its protection level is Level 3 under STANAG 4569.

Medical versions of armored vehicles are also represented in Ukraine through the localization of foreign vehicles. In particular, Canada is financing the supply of Roshel Senator vehicles, the production of whose components is being localized in Ukraine, while Germany is providing MEDIGUARD armored vehicles, with Ukrainian enterprises involved in their production.

At the same time, manufacturers and the military face a separate challenge — protection against drones. To operate on the modern battlefield, armored vehicles require additional anti-drone structures, including nets and grilles. Work is also continuing in Ukraine on active protection systems that could, in the future, increase the survivability of such equipment.

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