Where to take Christmas trees for recycling in Kyiv: 78 collection points have been opened

78 Christmas trees and pine trees collection points have started operating in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of KCSA, UNN reports.

Details

On January 2, 78 collection points for Christmas trees and pines started working in Kyiv.

The eco-friendly recycling of these trees will make it possible to reuse them in green farming. In particular, the trees will be chopped into wood chips, which will be used to mulch the holes of young trees to protect them from freezing during frost and to preserve moisture in the heat - , the statement said.

Only live Christmas trees without decorative ornaments can be brought to the collection points. The collection points for Christmas trees and pines will be open until January 31, located in each district of the capital in parks and squares, as well as on the territories of municipal enterprises for the maintenance of green spaces and forestry parks.

Holosiivskyi district

Heroes of Mariupol Square;

Heavenly Hundred Square on Zabolotnoho Street;

Pokal Park;

A square near the Lybidska metro station;

inter-quarter square on Vasylkivska Street;

Holosiivskyi district utility company UZN - 87-G Holosiivskyi ave. (Mon-Sun 07:00-16:00).

Darnytskyi district

A park near Lake Lebedyne;

Park named after the Soldiers-Internationalists;

Poznyaki Park;

Priberezhny Park;

Pryvokzalny Park;

Square on P. Hryhorenko Street; Darnytsia district utility company UZN - 58-A Trostyanetska Street (Mon-Sun 07:00-20:00).

Desnianskyi district

Molodizhny Park;

A park with water bodies along Shukhevycha Avenue;

Kyoto Park; Desnianskyi Park;

R. Shukhevych Park;

Festivalnyi Park;

KP UZN of Desnianskyi district - 26 Elektrotekhnichna str. (Mon-Sun 08:00-20:00). Dniprovskyi district, intersection of Rusanivskyi and Rusanivska boulevards. Rusanivskoho and Ihor Shamo boulevard. Ihor Shamo Blvd;

Park near Lake Telbin;

Park near the Aurora Cinema; I. Mykolaychuk Blvd. I. Mykolaychuk Blvd. (opposite building 7A);

Boulevard. (opposite building 21A);

Kalinovsky Square;

Dniprovskyi district utility company UZN - 6 Heorhii Narbut ave. (Mon-Sun 07:00-19:00).

Obolon district

Park on Berezhanska Street;

The park around Lake Jordan;

Recreation park on Lytovskyi Avenue;

The square on Volodymyr Ivasyuk Avenue;

Obolonskyi district utility company UZN - 26-A Stepana Bandera avenue (Mon-Sun 07:00-20:00).

Pechersk district

Mechnikov Square;

Maria Zankovetska Square;

Pecherskyi district utility company UZN - 61, Zaliznychne shose St. (Mon-Thurs 08:00-17:00; Fri 08:00-16:00).

Podil district park on Vyshhorodska street;

The square on Shchekavytska Square;

The square on European Union Avenue;

The square on Georgiy Gongadze Avenue between houses 5-7b;

KP UZN of Podilskyi district - 16-A Anatolii Kuznetsov str. (Mon-Sun 08:00 - 19:00).

Sviatoshynskyi district

Sovki Park;

Yunost Park;

The square on the corner of Symyrenka and Hryhorovycha-Barskoho streets;

The square on Kotelnikova Street;

The square on Pidlisna Street;

A square on Chornobylska Street; a park on Orest Vaskul Street;

Svyatoshynskyi district utility company UZN - 21 Mrii Street (Mon-Thurs 08:00-17:00; Fri 08:00-16:00).

Solomensky district

Park of Sportsmen-Defenders of Ukraine on Serhiy Berehovoi Street;

Solomianskyi Landscape Park; Orlyatko Park;

Yunost Park; a square on Mashynobudivna Street;

The square on the corner of Preobrazhenskaya and Alekseevskaya streets;

Park near the Tampere movie theater;

Solomyansky district utility company UZN - 95-A Novopolova St. (Mon-Sun 08:00-20:00).

Shevchenkivskyi district

Veselka Park;

Syretsky Park;

Taras Shevchenko Park;

Literary Square;

The production base is located at 23 Kudryavska Street (Mon-Sun 08:00-20:00);

The production base is located at Babyn Yar Lane, 6 (Mon-Sun 08:00-20:00); Shevchenkivskyi District Utility Company - 82-A Beresteyskyi Avenue (Mon-Sun 08:00-20:00).

You can find a map of all the collection points on the website of the Kyivzelenbud.