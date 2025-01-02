Where to take Christmas trees for recycling in Kyiv: 78 collection points have been opened

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82798 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157573 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132784 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140022 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137493 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111865 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104663 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137250 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136710 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 72967 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105238 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107435 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157574 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177434 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168934 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196435 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185519 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136710 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137250 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144878 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136389 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153407 views
Where to take Christmas trees for recycling in Kyiv: 78 collection points have been opened

Where to take Christmas trees for recycling in Kyiv: 78 collection points have been opened

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26605 views

Kyiv has launched 78 collection points for Christmas trees for further processing into wood chips. The stations are located in all districts of the city and will operate until January 31.

78 Christmas trees and pine trees collection points have started operating in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of KCSA, UNN reports.

Details

On January 2, 78 collection points for Christmas trees and pines started working in Kyiv. 

The eco-friendly recycling of these trees will make it possible to reuse them in green farming. In particular, the trees will be chopped into wood chips, which will be used to mulch the holes of young trees to protect them from freezing during frost and to preserve moisture in the heat

- , the statement said.

Only live Christmas trees without decorative ornaments can be brought to the collection points. The collection points for Christmas trees and pines will be open until January 31, located in each district of the capital in parks and squares, as well as on the territories of municipal enterprises for the maintenance of green spaces and forestry parks.

Holosiivskyi district

Heroes of Mariupol Square;

Heavenly Hundred Square on Zabolotnoho Street;

Pokal Park;

A square near the Lybidska metro station;

inter-quarter square on Vasylkivska Street;

Holosiivskyi district utility company UZN - 87-G Holosiivskyi ave. (Mon-Sun 07:00-16:00).

Darnytskyi district

A park near Lake Lebedyne;

Park named after the Soldiers-Internationalists;

Poznyaki Park;

Priberezhny Park;

Pryvokzalny Park;

Square on P. Hryhorenko Street; Darnytsia district utility company UZN - 58-A Trostyanetska Street (Mon-Sun 07:00-20:00).

Desnianskyi district

Molodizhny Park;

A park with water bodies along Shukhevycha Avenue;

Kyoto Park; Desnianskyi Park;

R. Shukhevych Park;

Festivalnyi Park;

KP UZN of Desnianskyi district - 26 Elektrotekhnichna str. (Mon-Sun 08:00-20:00). Dniprovskyi district, intersection of Rusanivskyi and Rusanivska boulevards. Rusanivskoho and Ihor Shamo boulevard. Ihor Shamo Blvd;

Park near Lake Telbin;

Park near the Aurora Cinema; I. Mykolaychuk Blvd. I. Mykolaychuk Blvd. (opposite building 7A);

Boulevard. (opposite building 21A);

Kalinovsky Square;

Dniprovskyi district utility company UZN - 6 Heorhii Narbut ave. (Mon-Sun 07:00-19:00).

Obolon district

Park on Berezhanska Street;

The park around Lake Jordan;

Recreation park on Lytovskyi Avenue;

The square on Volodymyr Ivasyuk Avenue;

Obolonskyi district utility company UZN - 26-A Stepana Bandera avenue (Mon-Sun 07:00-20:00).

Pechersk district

Mechnikov Square;

Maria Zankovetska Square;

Pecherskyi district utility company UZN - 61, Zaliznychne shose St. (Mon-Thurs 08:00-17:00; Fri 08:00-16:00).

Podil district park on Vyshhorodska street;

The square on Shchekavytska Square;

The square on European Union Avenue;

The square on Georgiy Gongadze Avenue between houses 5-7b;

KP UZN of Podilskyi district - 16-A Anatolii Kuznetsov str. (Mon-Sun 08:00 - 19:00).

Sviatoshynskyi district

Sovki Park;

Yunost Park;

The square on the corner of Symyrenka and Hryhorovycha-Barskoho streets;

The square on Kotelnikova Street;

The square on Pidlisna Street;

A square on Chornobylska Street; a park on Orest Vaskul Street;

Svyatoshynskyi district utility company UZN - 21 Mrii Street (Mon-Thurs 08:00-17:00; Fri 08:00-16:00).

Solomensky district

Park of Sportsmen-Defenders of Ukraine on Serhiy Berehovoi Street;

Solomianskyi Landscape Park; Orlyatko Park;

Yunost Park; a square on Mashynobudivna Street;

The square on the corner of Preobrazhenskaya and Alekseevskaya streets;

Park near the Tampere movie theater;

Solomyansky district utility company UZN - 95-A Novopolova St. (Mon-Sun 08:00-20:00).

Shevchenkivskyi district

Veselka Park;

Syretsky Park;

Taras Shevchenko Park;

Literary Square;

The production base is located at 23 Kudryavska Street (Mon-Sun 08:00-20:00);

The production base is located at Babyn Yar Lane, 6 (Mon-Sun 08:00-20:00); Shevchenkivskyi District Utility Company - 82-A Beresteyskyi Avenue (Mon-Sun 08:00-20:00).

You can find a map of all the collection points on the website of the Kyivzelenbud.  

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyKyiv
kyivKyiv

