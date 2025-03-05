What the launch of the railway by China bypassing the Russian Federation indicates - explained by the Center for Political and Legal Studies of the National Security and Defense Council
China and Kazakhstan are creating an alternative railway route to Europe without the participation of the Russian Federation. This demonstrates Beijing's pragmatic approach, despite statements about "unlimited partnership" with Russia.
Despite repeated statements from Russian propaganda about "eternal sincere friendship" with China, Beijing demonstrates a pragmatic approach to cooperation with Moscow. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.
In particular, as noted by the CCD, Kazakhstan and China are launching a new railway route that will allow transporting goods to Europe bypassing Russia.
This indicates that it is beneficial for China to develop alternative infrastructure to secure its logistics from the challenges posed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping confirmed the "limitless" partnership in a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.