What is celebrated on August 28 in Ukraine and around the world

On August 28, Orthodox believers traditionally celebrate one of the twelve major feasts — the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos according to the old calendar, while according to the new calendar they commemorate Saint Moses the Black. At the same time, the world celebrates International Read Comics in Public Day, and Ternopil marks its city day, UNN writes.

International Read Comics in Public Day

This creative annual celebration was launched in 2010 to promote comics as a fully fledged literary and artistic genre. The organizers encourage graphic novel fans to go out into the streets, parks, or cafés and openly read their favorite publications. This flash mob helps break down stereotypes that comics are created exclusively for children and brings like-minded people together around the world.

Ternopil City Day

One of the most beautiful cities in western Ukraine traditionally celebrates its birthday on August 28, which historically coincides with the major church feast of the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos. Festive celebrations are usually held that day on the banks of Ternopil Pond, along with folk crafts fairs, concerts, and exhibitions. Local residents and city visitors have an opportunity to enjoy the unique atmosphere, taste Galician delicacies, and join charitable initiatives.

The Commemoration Day of Saint Moses the Black and Saint Augustine

According to the new calendar, on August 28, Orthodox believers commemorate Saint Moses the Black and Saint Augustine, Bishop of Hippo. Moses the Black (the Ethiopian) is a unique figure in Christianity, as before his sincere repentance and acceptance of monasticism, he was a merciless leader of bandits. His life became a vivid example of profound repentance, extraordinary strength of will, and a person's ability to completely change their path for the sake of spiritual purity. In prayers to Saint Moses, people often ask for healing from destructive passions, particularly addictions.

According to the old calendar, August 28 marks the major twelve-feast celebration of the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos, popularly known as the "First Most Pure Feast." The celebration is dedicated to the end of the earthly life of the Virgin Mary and her blessed passage into the Kingdom of Heaven, where she was reunited with her Son, Jesus Christ. This day also marks the end of the strict two-week Dormition Fast, so hearty meat dishes traditionally appear on the festive table. In folk tradition, the feast symbolized the final completion of the harvest, so people brought ears of the new crop to church for consecration and blessing