Weather in Ukraine: when should we expect warming?

Despite the fact that Ukraine is currently experiencing cold winter weather, according to preliminary forecasts, a slight warming is expected in the near future. However, do not be fooled: it will get colder again next week.

This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN wrote.

Details [1

The frost will soon be jumping and disguising itself as mild, but don't believe it) Because anyway, at least according to preliminary forecasts, cold weather will dominate until the end of the month - the post says.

According to Didenko, a slight increase in air temperature is expected on February 13-15, but this warming will be temporary. However, severe frosts are not expected.

As for the forecast for Wednesday, February 12, the weather is expected to be frosty but without precipitation.

The next night it is expected to be -5-11 degrees, the coldest regions are Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Sumy - said the expert.

During the day on February 12, the temperature will range from -2°C to -6°C, while in the south and west it will be significantly warmer - from 0°C to +3°C.

It is +3+7 degrees in Transcarpathia.

Tomorrow it will be dry and frosty in Kyiv: -9 degrees at night and -2 degrees during the day.

As for precipitation, snow is expected starting February 14.



Recall

Due to the warm winter, the number of pests , fungi and weeds in the fields is expected to increase. Farmers will have to increase spending on plant protection products, although the condition of crops is currently satisfactory.