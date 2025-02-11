Weather in Ukraine: when should we expect warming?

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 45738 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 92398 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102430 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117603 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100432 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125474 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102608 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113232 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116852 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159376 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103550 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 96214 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 67502 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106789 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101035 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117603 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125474 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159376 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149653 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181829 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101035 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106789 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136866 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138674 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166602 views
Weather in Ukraine: when should we expect warming?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23963 views

A short-term warming is expected in Ukraine on February 13-15, after which it will get colder again. Cold weather will dominate until the end of the month, and snow is expected to start snowing on February 14.

Despite the fact that Ukraine is currently experiencing cold winter weather, according to preliminary forecasts, a slight warming is expected in the near future. However, do not be fooled: it will get colder again next week.

This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN wrote.

Details  [1

The frost will soon be jumping and disguising itself as mild, but don't believe it) Because anyway, at least according to preliminary forecasts, cold weather will dominate until the end of the month

- the post says.

According to Didenko, a slight increase in air temperature is expected on February 13-15, but this warming will be temporary. However, severe frosts are not expected.

As for the forecast for Wednesday, February 12, the weather is expected to be frosty but without precipitation.

The next night it is expected to be -5-11 degrees, the coldest regions are Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Sumy

- said the expert.

During the day on February 12, the temperature will range from -2°C to -6°C, while in the south and west it will be significantly warmer - from 0°C to +3°C.

It is +3+7 degrees in Transcarpathia.

Tomorrow it will be dry and frosty in Kyiv: -9 degrees at night and -2 degrees during the day.

As for precipitation, snow is expected starting February 14.

Recall

Due to the warm winter, the number of pests , fungi and weeds in the fields is expected to increase. Farmers will have to increase spending on plant protection products, although the condition of crops is currently satisfactory.

Alina Volianska

Society
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

