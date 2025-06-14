$41.490.02
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
03:30 AM • 2616 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 12885 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 26485 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 64426 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 58039 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 55675 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 57608 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 72549 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 78431 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 96331 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Publications
Exclusives
Weather in Ukraine on June 14: where to expect rain and thunderstorms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

On Saturday in Ukraine, except for the western regions, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected. Temperature during the day 18-23°, in the south up to 25°, in the Carpathians 12-17°.

Weather in Ukraine on June 14: where to expect rain and thunderstorms

On Saturday, June 14, it will be mostly cloudy with clearings in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, small short-term rains are expected in Ukraine during the day, except for most western regions, in some places thunderstorms.

Wind is north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 18-23°, in the south of the country up to 25°; in the Carpathians 12-17°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Saturday it will be cloudy with clearings, it will rain. Air temperature - 20-22°.

