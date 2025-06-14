Weather in Ukraine on June 14: where to expect rain and thunderstorms

On Saturday, June 14, it will be mostly cloudy with clearings in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, small short-term rains are expected in Ukraine during the day, except for most western regions, in some places thunderstorms.

Wind is north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 18-23°, in the south of the country up to 25°; in the Carpathians 12-17° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Saturday it will be cloudy with clearings, it will rain. Air temperature - 20-22°.

