Weather in Ukraine on June 14: where to expect rain and thunderstorms
Kyiv • UNN
On Saturday in Ukraine, except for the western regions, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected. Temperature during the day 18-23°, in the south up to 25°, in the Carpathians 12-17°.
On Saturday, June 14, it will be mostly cloudy with clearings in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, small short-term rains are expected in Ukraine during the day, except for most western regions, in some places thunderstorms.
Wind is north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 18-23°, in the south of the country up to 25°; in the Carpathians 12-17°
In Kyiv and the region on Saturday it will be cloudy with clearings, it will rain. Air temperature - 20-22°.
