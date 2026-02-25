"We are expecting another warm day": weather forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center

On Wednesday, February 25, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by an area of low pressure from a small cyclone centered over the Sea of Azov and warm, humid air.

We are counting on another warm day. ... Light wet snow and rain, moderate precipitation in the far south, at night and in the east of the country. In most northern, central and southern regions, fog in places. On the roads of the country, except for the south, ice in places. Wind mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature from 2° frost to 3° warmth (during the day in Transcarpathia and in the southern part 1-6° warmth) - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, it will be cloudy with clearings, wet snow is possible. Air temperature 0°...+2°.

