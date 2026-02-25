$43.300.02
February 24, 06:45 PM • 9850 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 15951 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 14096 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 14214 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
February 24, 04:08 PM • 13274 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 13848 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 14586 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13371 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
February 24, 12:55 PM • 25943 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 14039 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
"We are expecting another warm day": weather forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

On February 25, cloudy weather with light wet snow and rain, locally fog and ice, is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will be from -2° to +3°.

"We are expecting another warm day": weather forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center

On Wednesday, February 25, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by an area of low pressure from a small cyclone centered over the Sea of Azov and warm, humid air.

We are counting on another warm day. ... Light wet snow and rain, moderate precipitation in the far south, at night and in the east of the country. In most northern, central and southern regions, fog in places. On the roads of the country, except for the south, ice in places. Wind mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature from 2° frost to 3° warmth (during the day in Transcarpathia and in the southern part 1-6° warmth)

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, it will be cloudy with clearings, wet snow is possible. Air temperature 0°...+2°.

Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 122.02.26, 15:36 • 53877 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine