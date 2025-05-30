$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 8580 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20125 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 21776 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 25297 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 39081 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 43422 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 27145 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 28019 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152724 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164429 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Glacier collapse in Switzerland highlights the risks of climate change: the trend is global and irreversible - AP

May 30, 06:05 AM • 10105 views

May 30, 06:05 AM • 10105 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25148 views

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25148 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25185 views

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25185 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 14648 views

May 30, 09:00 AM • 14648 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 18161 views

12:00 PM • 18161 views
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 8274 views

02:15 PM • 8274 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 9420 views

01:52 PM • 9420 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 18421 views

12:00 PM • 18421 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 25297 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 39082 views
Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 5892 views

12:39 PM • 5892 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25349 views

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25349 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25309 views

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25309 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 118039 views

May 29, 07:36 AM • 118039 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 110611 views
Water prices may rise: Government is reviewing the decree on "freezing" tariffs The government is considering the possibility of raising water tariffs for the population. Currently, the tariffs are "frozen" due to a moratorium introduced at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. However, the authorities believe that the current tariffs do not cover the cost of water supply and sewerage services. According to sources in the government, the Ministry of Economy is currently analyzing the financial state of water utilities. Based on the results of this analysis, a decision will be made on whether to lift the moratorium on tariff increases. "We understand that raising tariffs is an unpopular decision, but we have no other choice," said one government official. "Water utilities are on the verge of bankruptcy, and if we do not take action, they will simply stop providing services." It is expected that the new tariffs will be differentiated depending on the region and the volume of consumption. The government promises to provide subsidies to low-income families to mitigate the impact of the tariff increase. It should be noted that the decision to raise water tariffs has already caused a wave of criticism from the opposition. Opposition politicians accuse the government of trying to shift the burden of the war onto the shoulders of ordinary citizens. "The government should look for other ways to replenish the budget, rather than raising tariffs for essential services," said one opposition MP.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development proposes to lift restrictions on raising water tariffs. This may lead to higher prices for centralized water supply and drainage services for the population.

Water prices may rise: Government is reviewing the decree on "freezing" tariffs The government is considering the possibility of raising water tariffs for the population. Currently, the tariffs are "frozen" due to a moratorium introduced at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. However, the authorities believe that the current tariffs do not cover the cost of water supply and sewerage services. According to sources in the government, the Ministry of Economy is currently analyzing the financial state of water utilities. Based on the results of this analysis, a decision will be made on whether to lift the moratorium on tariff increases. "We understand that raising tariffs is an unpopular decision, but we have no other choice," said one government official. "Water utilities are on the verge of bankruptcy, and if we do not take action, they will simply stop providing services." It is expected that the new tariffs will be differentiated depending on the region and the volume of consumption. The government promises to provide subsidies to low-income families to mitigate the impact of the tariff increase. It should be noted that the decision to raise water tariffs has already caused a wave of criticism from the opposition. Opposition politicians accuse the government of trying to shift the burden of the war onto the shoulders of ordinary citizens. "The government should look for other ways to replenish the budget, rather than raising tariffs for essential services," said one opposition MP.

The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine proposes changes to the government decree, which recommended not to increase tariffs for centralized water supply and drainage. If the proposal is adopted, Ukrainians may face an increase in the cost of these services. This is mentioned on the website of the SPO, writes UNN.

Details 

In particular, it concerns the revision of government recommendations that obliged to refrain from raising tariffs to the level that was in effect as of February 24, 2022. 

The purpose of adopting the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of April 29, 2022 No. 502" (hereinafter - the draft act) is to bring the provisions of the Government act into compliance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On the peculiarities of regulation of relations in the natural gas market and in the field of heat supply during the period of martial law and further restoration of their functioning", as well as to regulate the issue of peculiarities of water supply and the implementation by business entities in the fields of heat and water disposal of investment activities in the period of martial law.

- it is in the explanatory note.

It also states that the consequence of its adoption may be "a change in the cost of services for centralized water supply and centralized water disposal." That is, in fact, it signals an increase in tariffs for household consumers.

At the same time, the final decision on setting new tariffs can only be made by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities or local self-government bodies - depending on whose competence the specific enterprise is.

Gas and heat tariffs are not expected to change this year, but may increase later - NBU25.04.25, 11:19 • 5613 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyEconomyPoliticsReal Estate
Ukraine
