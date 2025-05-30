The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine proposes changes to the government decree, which recommended not to increase tariffs for centralized water supply and drainage. If the proposal is adopted, Ukrainians may face an increase in the cost of these services. This is mentioned on the website of the SPO, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, it concerns the revision of government recommendations that obliged to refrain from raising tariffs to the level that was in effect as of February 24, 2022.

The purpose of adopting the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of April 29, 2022 No. 502" (hereinafter - the draft act) is to bring the provisions of the Government act into compliance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On the peculiarities of regulation of relations in the natural gas market and in the field of heat supply during the period of martial law and further restoration of their functioning", as well as to regulate the issue of peculiarities of water supply and the implementation by business entities in the fields of heat and water disposal of investment activities in the period of martial law. - it is in the explanatory note.

It also states that the consequence of its adoption may be "a change in the cost of services for centralized water supply and centralized water disposal." That is, in fact, it signals an increase in tariffs for household consumers.

At the same time, the final decision on setting new tariffs can only be made by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities or local self-government bodies - depending on whose competence the specific enterprise is.

