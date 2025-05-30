Water prices may rise: Government is reviewing the decree on "freezing" tariffs The government is considering the possibility of raising water tariffs for the population. Currently, the tariffs are "frozen" due to a moratorium introduced at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. However, the authorities believe that the current tariffs do not cover the cost of water supply and sewerage services. According to sources in the government, the Ministry of Economy is currently analyzing the financial state of water utilities. Based on the results of this analysis, a decision will be made on whether to lift the moratorium on tariff increases. "We understand that raising tariffs is an unpopular decision, but we have no other choice," said one government official. "Water utilities are on the verge of bankruptcy, and if we do not take action, they will simply stop providing services." It is expected that the new tariffs will be differentiated depending on the region and the volume of consumption. The government promises to provide subsidies to low-income families to mitigate the impact of the tariff increase. It should be noted that the decision to raise water tariffs has already caused a wave of criticism from the opposition. Opposition politicians accuse the government of trying to shift the burden of the war onto the shoulders of ordinary citizens. "The government should look for other ways to replenish the budget, rather than raising tariffs for essential services," said one opposition MP.
The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development proposes to lift restrictions on raising water tariffs. This may lead to higher prices for centralized water supply and drainage services for the population.
The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine proposes changes to the government decree, which recommended not to increase tariffs for centralized water supply and drainage. If the proposal is adopted, Ukrainians may face an increase in the cost of these services. This is mentioned on the website of the SPO, writes UNN.
Details
In particular, it concerns the revision of government recommendations that obliged to refrain from raising tariffs to the level that was in effect as of February 24, 2022.
The purpose of adopting the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of April 29, 2022 No. 502" (hereinafter - the draft act) is to bring the provisions of the Government act into compliance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On the peculiarities of regulation of relations in the natural gas market and in the field of heat supply during the period of martial law and further restoration of their functioning", as well as to regulate the issue of peculiarities of water supply and the implementation by business entities in the fields of heat and water disposal of investment activities in the period of martial law.
It also states that the consequence of its adoption may be "a change in the cost of services for centralized water supply and centralized water disposal." That is, in fact, it signals an increase in tariffs for household consumers.
At the same time, the final decision on setting new tariffs can only be made by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities or local self-government bodies - depending on whose competence the specific enterprise is.
