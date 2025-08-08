$41.610.07
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 13064 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 63286 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 54924 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 115714 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 112973 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 96369 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 146272 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 75016 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 47815 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
Warm and sunny: where in Ukraine will be the most comfortable on Friday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

On August 8, warm and sunny weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The temperature in most regions will be 22-27°, in the south and southeast - 26-31°.

Warm and sunny: where in Ukraine will be the most comfortable on Friday

On Friday, August 8, mostly warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, an anticyclone will cause dry weather with variable cloudiness in Ukraine. The wind will be north-easterly, in the west of the country south-easterly, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature in most regions is expected to be quite comfortable, in most of the territory during the day 22-27°, even in the south and southeast of the country the heat will slightly subside, so there it will be 26-31° during the daytime.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Friday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 24-26°.

International Alliances Day and Refrigerator's Birthday: What else is celebrated on August 808.08.25, 06:21 • 1194 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine