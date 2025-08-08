Warm and sunny: where in Ukraine will be the most comfortable on Friday
Kyiv • UNN
On August 8, warm and sunny weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The temperature in most regions will be 22-27°, in the south and southeast - 26-31°.
On Friday, August 8, mostly warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, an anticyclone will cause dry weather with variable cloudiness in Ukraine. The wind will be north-easterly, in the west of the country south-easterly, 5-10 m/s.
The temperature in most regions is expected to be quite comfortable, in most of the territory during the day 22-27°, even in the south and southeast of the country the heat will slightly subside, so there it will be 26-31° during the daytime.
In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Friday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 24-26°.
