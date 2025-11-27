$42.300.10
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new research
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Gold

Volume play: what to choose - textured oversized or graphic beanie

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

In winter style, headwear has long ceased to be perceived solely as a means of protection from frost. The choice between exaggerated volume and concise fit is not just a matter of taste, but a strategic decision that affects the silhouette.

Volume play: what to choose - textured oversized or graphic beanie

Modern winter hats fall into two camps: those that add mass and texture, and those that work to create a "clean," streamlined contour. Understanding how these shapes interact with outerwear and facial features helps avoid stylistic mistakes and look current.

Oversize aesthetics: coziness as a trend

Voluminous models — chunky knit hats, options with a wide brim, or made of fluffy angora — are a manifesto of relaxation. They perfectly fit into the concept of casual-drive and sport-chic. The main advantage of such accessories is their ability to visually reduce facial features, making them more refined in contrast to the massive texture.

Stylistically, voluminous hats work best in layered looks. They balance massive down jackets, sheepskin coats, or cocoon coats. If you wear too small a hat with a huge down jacket, a disproportion arises (the "small head" effect), while a textured model restores balance. In addition, this is an ideal field for experimenting with color: shades of burgundy, coniferous green, or electric in a large knit look deep.

Minimalist graphics: a clear silhouette

At the other pole are tight-fitting models — ribbed beanies, smooth knitted hats, or short dockers. They create a dynamic, collected image. This is the choice of those who appreciate the aesthetics of minimalism and functionality. Such a hat follows the contour of the head without adding extra inches, which makes it comfortable to wear under a hood.

Tight-fitting styles complement structured outerwear: strict wool coats with a clear shoulder line, leather aviator jackets, or classic trench coats. They add a note of sporty elegance and seriousness to the look. This is an option for business weekdays when it is important to look collected.

In the collections of brands, you can find both versions. The designers of these brands skillfully work with color-codes and materials, combining practicality with trends. For example, merino wool or cashmere in tight-fitting models provides warmth without excessive volume, and blended fabrics in oversized hats guarantee shape retention.

Strategy for choosing the perfect hat

For a headpiece to become an organic part of the image, and not an alien element, when choosing, you should focus on four key factors that will help find a balance:

●      Face geometry. Owners of a round shape should choose voluminous models with a high fit or a large brim to visually lengthen the oval. For an elongated face, tight-fitting options that cover the forehead are suitable.

●      Outerwear architecture. Follow the rule of compensation: the more voluminous the down jacket, the more noticeable the hat should be. And vice versa — a concise beanie suits a fitted coat.

●      Texture. Coarse knitting adds relaxation and grunge to the image, smooth knitwear — officiality and sporty clarity.

●      Color accent. Neutral shades (gray, camel, black) collect the image, while bright colors work as an accent.

A hat can be a cozy refuge from bad weather or a bold statement of style. The main thing is that it resonates with your inner sense of comfort.

Lilia Podolyak

