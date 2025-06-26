$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 23998 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
04:15 PM • 22515 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 28251 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 51685 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 127464 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 69888 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 157660 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 71991 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 63325 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67240 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
52%
750mm
Popular news
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership RevealedJune 26, 08:18 AM • 144459 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlightJune 26, 09:38 AM • 55099 views
Attack on "Azov" officer Andriy Korynevych in Ivano-Frankivsk: Ministry of Internal Affairs reactsJune 26, 10:00 AM • 10987 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 40465 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 36453 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 23998 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 37244 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 127464 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 157660 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 141866 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 41047 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 86856 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 61287 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 68790 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 60601 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

"US-Ukraine Mineral Deal Could Be Thwarted by Legendary Ukrainian Swindler!" – Posternak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Political analyst Oleh Posternak stated that the strategic agreement between the United States and Ukraine in the field of mineral resources, including lithium, is under threat of disruption. The reason for this could be Volodymyr Ihnashchenko, who is accused of falsifying documents and misleading both parties.

"US-Ukraine Mineral Deal Could Be Thwarted by Legendary Ukrainian Swindler!" – Posternak

On his Facebook page, political analyst Oleg Posternak published an alarming statement about the threat of disrupting a strategic agreement between the US and Ukraine in the field of mineral resources. According to him, the reason may be the activity of Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Ihnashchenko, who has repeatedly been involved in high-profile corruption scandals, as reported by UNN.

"An analytical report from one of the leading American think tanks fell into my hands. What I read there causes not just concern – it's a real SOS signal for everyone who believes in transparent partnership between the US and Ukraine.

According to the document, Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Ihnashchenko – well-known in professional circles as a Yanukovych-era corrupt official – actually falsified his role in negotiations with American companies regarding Ukrainian lithium. Most shockingly, the report states that Ihnashchenko forged documents that were supposed to confirm his connection with an influential American corporation and submitted them to Ukrainian ministries.

Thus, he misled both sides: he told Americans that he represented Ukraine, and told Ukrainian authorities that he was a representative of the US. This person, who is involved in criminal cases concerning document forgery and corruption, is again preparing to "master" state funds.

At stake are Ukrainian lithium reserves, legal rights to which already belong to the American company Critical Metals Corp, which is listed on NASDAQ. Due to Ihnashchenko's machinations, one American company could sue another – as a result, both will lose access to a strategic resource, and Ukraine will lose the agreement, investments, and international reputation.

Let me remind you: it was Ihnashchenko who was behind the attempt to introduce a fictitious "shell company," linked to Yanukovych's inner circle, into the historic production sharing agreement between Shell and Ukraine. Ultimately, Shell withdrew from the project, losing over 100 million US dollars.

Unfortunately, the lack of proper institutional infrastructure and chronic staffing shortages have again opened the door for figures like Ihnashchenko. I hope that this time the agreement will not be derailed and will not collapse, like all previous projects he was involved in."

The agreement on strategic cooperation between Ukraine and the US in the field of mineral resources was signed on April 30, 2025. It envisages partnership in the development of critical mineral extraction, including lithium, rare earth elements, and graphite, with the aim of strengthening the energy independence of Europe and the Western world.

In 2013, an agreement on product sharing at the Yuzivske gas field was concluded between Shell corporation and the Ukrainian government. However, already in 2015, Shell officially withdrew from the project, citing force majeure and the escalating security situation in eastern Ukraine. As media and analysts found out, a decisive role in this was played by the attempt to introduce a shell company into the project structure – SPK "Geoservice", associated with Yanukovych's inner circle. As a result, Ukraine lost one of the largest energy investment projects in recent decades.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Nasdaq
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9