On his Facebook page, political analyst Oleg Posternak published an alarming statement about the threat of disrupting a strategic agreement between the US and Ukraine in the field of mineral resources. According to him, the reason may be the activity of Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Ihnashchenko, who has repeatedly been involved in high-profile corruption scandals, as reported by UNN.

"An analytical report from one of the leading American think tanks fell into my hands. What I read there causes not just concern – it's a real SOS signal for everyone who believes in transparent partnership between the US and Ukraine.

According to the document, Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Ihnashchenko – well-known in professional circles as a Yanukovych-era corrupt official – actually falsified his role in negotiations with American companies regarding Ukrainian lithium. Most shockingly, the report states that Ihnashchenko forged documents that were supposed to confirm his connection with an influential American corporation and submitted them to Ukrainian ministries.

Thus, he misled both sides: he told Americans that he represented Ukraine, and told Ukrainian authorities that he was a representative of the US. This person, who is involved in criminal cases concerning document forgery and corruption, is again preparing to "master" state funds.

At stake are Ukrainian lithium reserves, legal rights to which already belong to the American company Critical Metals Corp, which is listed on NASDAQ. Due to Ihnashchenko's machinations, one American company could sue another – as a result, both will lose access to a strategic resource, and Ukraine will lose the agreement, investments, and international reputation.

Let me remind you: it was Ihnashchenko who was behind the attempt to introduce a fictitious "shell company," linked to Yanukovych's inner circle, into the historic production sharing agreement between Shell and Ukraine. Ultimately, Shell withdrew from the project, losing over 100 million US dollars.

Unfortunately, the lack of proper institutional infrastructure and chronic staffing shortages have again opened the door for figures like Ihnashchenko. I hope that this time the agreement will not be derailed and will not collapse, like all previous projects he was involved in."

The agreement on strategic cooperation between Ukraine and the US in the field of mineral resources was signed on April 30, 2025. It envisages partnership in the development of critical mineral extraction, including lithium, rare earth elements, and graphite, with the aim of strengthening the energy independence of Europe and the Western world.

In 2013, an agreement on product sharing at the Yuzivske gas field was concluded between Shell corporation and the Ukrainian government. However, already in 2015, Shell officially withdrew from the project, citing force majeure and the escalating security situation in eastern Ukraine. As media and analysts found out, a decisive role in this was played by the attempt to introduce a shell company into the project structure – SPK "Geoservice", associated with Yanukovych's inner circle. As a result, Ukraine lost one of the largest energy investment projects in recent decades.