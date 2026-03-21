US Treasury lifts sanctions on two Russians and one foreign company

The US Treasury Department has removed two Russian citizens, as well as a number of foreign individuals and one company, from its sanctions lists. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Details

These Russians are Yuriy and Lidiya Korzhavin - they were previously sanctioned for their activities in the transport sector of the Russian economy. They were added to the list in May 2024 as part of restrictions aimed at the Russian military-industrial complex and schemes to circumvent sanctions imposed on Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

Also removed from the sanctions list were Reliable Freight Services FZCO, a company registered in the United Arab Emirates, as well as a citizen of Hungary and a citizen of Uzbekistan.

The US Treasury Department has not officially disclosed the reasons for this decision.

Recall

Finance Minister Scott Bessent announced the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil for 30 days. This refers to permission to sell Iranian oil currently stuck at sea.

Prior to that, US President Donald Trump stated that "military victory over Iran has been achieved" and called NATO allies "cowards" for not helping with the Strait of Hormuz issue.