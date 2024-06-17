U.S. soldier held in russia pleads not guilty to charges

In the russian federation, American soldier Gordon Black, detained in vladivostok, denied charges of threatening to kill his girlfriend and of theft. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, American soldier Gordon Black, detained in vladivostok in the russian federation, has denied charges of murdering his girlfriend and in a theft case.

Information about this was published on Monday by the RIA news agency, which also noted that the second court hearing in Black's case was held in vladivostok with the participation of an interpreter, as the American soldier was stationed in South Korea at the time of his detention on May 2 in russia.

