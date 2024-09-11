U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Lammy arrive in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has arrived in Ukraine for a visit. He arrived together with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. UNN reports this with reference to the State Department correspondent Sean Tandom.
Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Lammy arrive at a sunny Kyiv train station after an overnight train from Poland