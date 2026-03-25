Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States is ready to finally agree on high-level security guarantees as soon as Ukraine is ready to withdraw troops from the Donetsk region. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

The Middle East undoubtedly influences President Trump, and, in my opinion, his next steps. Unfortunately, in my opinion, President Trump still chooses a strategy of increasing pressure on the Ukrainian side. The Americans are ready to finally agree on these guarantees at a high level as soon as Ukraine is ready to withdraw troops from Donbas - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Donetsk region would jeopardize the security of both Ukraine and, consequently, Europe, as it would mean handing over strong defensive positions in the region to Russia.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sit down at the negotiating table and conclude an agreement, adding that they are already close to doing so.