U.S. Navy helicopter crashes into San Diego Bay while performing a routine mission

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into San Diego Bay in California during a training exercise, all six crew members on board survived. This is reported by CBC News, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that an MH-60R helicopter from the Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) 41 squadron crashed in San Diego Bay "during a routine training exercise." There were six crew members on board, they survived, and a rescue boat at the scene brought them all to shore.

All personnel are undergoing a medical examination. An investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the accident.

The U.S. Navy describes the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter as its "most advanced rotary wing maritime strike platform.

On December 11, an American F-16 crashed into the Yellow Sea during a training exercise after taking off from Kunsan Air Base, but the pilot ejected safely and was rescued.

