U.S. Navy helicopter crashes into San Diego Bay while performing a routine mission
Kyiv • UNN
A U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter crashes in San Diego Bay during training; six crew members survive and are under medical care.
A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into San Diego Bay in California during a training exercise, all six crew members on board survived. This is reported by CBC News, UNN reports .
Details
It is noted that an MH-60R helicopter from the Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) 41 squadron crashed in San Diego Bay "during a routine training exercise." There were six crew members on board, they survived, and a rescue boat at the scene brought them all to shore.
All personnel are undergoing a medical examination. An investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the accident.
AddendumAddendum
The U.S. Navy describes the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter as its "most advanced rotary wing maritime strike platform.
Recall
On December 11, an American F-16 crashed into the Yellow Sea during a training exercise after taking off from Kunsan Air Base, but the pilot ejected safely and was rescued.
A helicopter crashes near Cannes, killing two people12.01.24, 03:30 • 26146 views