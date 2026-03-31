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US may reconsider NATO's role after allies refuse to support operation against Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1444 views

Marco Rubio announced a possible review of relations with NATO after Spain and Britain blocked access to bases. The US plans to unblock the strait.

US may reconsider NATO's role after allies refuse to support operation against Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington may reconsider its approach to NATO after some allies denied access to military bases during the operation against Iran. He said this in an interview with "Al Jazeera," writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Rubio criticized Alliance partners for restricting access to infrastructure necessary for conducting operations. According to him, such a position calls into question the effectiveness of cooperation within NATO.

The President and our country will have to reconsider all of this after this operation is over. If NATO only defends Europe if they are attacked, but they deny us the right to base when we need it, that's not a very good arrangement. It's hard to maintain ties in it.

- Rubio stated.

G7 countries will help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, but there is a condition28.03.26, 00:32 • 14759 views

According to him, allies largely refused to support the US initiative to open the Strait of Hormuz, which was effectively blocked by Iran after the escalation of the conflict. Rubio emphasized that the US and its partners will still ensure its unblocking.

It will be open (the strait - ed.), because Iran agrees to abide by international law and not block the commercial waterway, or a coalition of countries from around the world - and the region - with the participation of the United States will ensure its opening.

- Rubio noted.

Which countries refused the US

Spain received the most criticism from Washington, as it closed its airspace to American flights related to operations against Iran, and also restricted the use of its military bases.

NATO shot down an Iranian ballistic missile that entered Turkish airspace30.03.26, 19:19 • 3314 views

In addition, initially, Great Britain denied the US access to its bases for strikes against Iran, but later agreed to allow their use for "limited defensive actions."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized NATO allies, calling them "cowards," and the Alliance itself - a "paper tiger." He also threatened economic measures against Spain and questioned NATO's role, urging allies to increase defense spending.

Trump prepares 'pay-to-play' model for NATO, will affect Article 5 - Telegraph28.03.26, 10:14 • 5218 views

Stepan Haftko

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