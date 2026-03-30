NATO shot down an Iranian ballistic missile that entered Turkish airspace

A ballistic missile launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was destroyed by NATO air and missile defense forces in the Eastern Mediterranean. This was reported by the Turkish government, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the missile was intercepted by NATO forces deployed in the region before it could pose a threat to the country's territory.

The Turkish government emphasized that all potential threats to the country's airspace and territory are monitored and neutralized without delay.

Against any threats directed at our territory and airspace, necessary measures are taken decisively and without hesitation - the statement said.

Turkey also stressed that it continues to closely monitor the situation in the region, taking into account national security priorities.

Trump threatens to "completely" destroy Iran's energy resources if no deal is reached