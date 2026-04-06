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US criticizes Trump's plan to create voter database

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2368 views

The Trump administration is collecting voter data to verify citizenship. States refuse to provide lists due to the threat of illegal disenfranchisement.

US criticizes Trump's plan to create voter database

The administration of US President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to collect voter data nationwide under the slogan of combating fraud. These steps have already raised concerns among election officials and critics who fear possible abuses, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to initiatives that involve states transferring full voter lists to federal agencies and verifying them through immigration and social data databases. Some states refuse to provide information, and the Department of Justice has already filed lawsuits against dozens of them.

Why the criticism arose

Critics believe that the creation of such a database could lead to the erroneous exclusion of citizens from voter lists and cast doubt on election results. There are also warnings about the possible use of data for political pressure.

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Experts note that the federal government does not have the authority to form a single voter register, as election administration is within the competence of the states.

Administration's position

The White House states that these measures are aimed solely at ensuring "election integrity" and verifying voter citizenship. At the same time, critics insist that such actions could affect trust in the electoral process ahead of the 2026 elections.

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Stepan Haftko

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