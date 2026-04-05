White House abruptly restricts press access to Trump amid illness rumors

The White House restricted press access to US President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 4. This led to rumors spreading online about the president's possible illness and, perhaps, his hospitalization. This was reported on the social network "X" by The Guardian journalist Hugo Lowell, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the US presidential administration introduced a so-called "information lockdown," which means no public appearances by the president.

The White House announced a travel/photo lid at 11:00 AM ET, meaning we don't expect to see the president until later in the day. Trump is in Washington this weekend, but there has been no official press briefing on the situation with the missing airman in Iran yet. - Lowell's post reads.

Meanwhile, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung stated that Donald Trump had been at the White House and in the Oval Office throughout the past week.

There has never been a president who worked harder for the American people than President Trump. This Easter week, he worked tirelessly in the White House and the Oval Office. God bless him. - he wrote on the social network "X".

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that "dozens of aircraft" armed with "the deadliest weapons" participated in the operation to rescue the American pilot in Iran. The search and rescue operation itself lasted several days after an American fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory. Both crew members were eventually evacuated.