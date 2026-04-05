Companies begin developing space interceptors for Trump's "Golden Dome"

Photo: Bloomberg

Impulse Space startup, together with Anduril, will work on prototypes of space interceptors for the American Iron Dome missile defense system. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bloomberg, the companies were selected by the Pentagon to develop technology that in the future should allow tracking and destroying missiles directly from orbit. Impulse Space will act as a subcontractor for Anduril. This is one of the most complex and yet unproven elements of the entire program.

Pentagon plans to buy 85 F-35 fighters and fund "Iron Dome" in 2027

Space interceptors are considered a key part of the "Iron Dome" – a multi-layered missile defense system that should combine ground, air, and space components. This direction is considered the most expensive and technologically risky.

This is only the first stage of a large project

In November 2025, the US Space Force reported that it had issued several contracts for the development of prototype space interceptors – each for less than $9 million. Such contracts open the way for competition for much larger orders in the future.

Impulse Space was founded by Tom Mueller – one of the first SpaceX engineers. According to Pentagon estimates, the entire "Iron Dome" program could cost about $185 billion, and the first elements are planned to be ready by 2028.

Trump criticized Canada for rejecting the Iron Dome shield and ties with China