Pentagon plans to buy 85 F-35 fighters and fund "Iron Dome" in 2027

Photo: Bloomberg

The Pentagon's budget request for fiscal year 2027 includes the purchase of 85 F-35 fighters, almost double last year's request for 47 aircraft. This is stated in the budget materials of Donald Trump's administration, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

This includes 38 F-35A aircraft for the US Air Force, 10 F-35B for the Marine Corps, and 37 carrier-based F-35C aircraft. The purchase is part of a broader $1.5 trillion defense request that the administration submitted to Congress.

Trump stated that the downed American F-15 fighter jet will not affect negotiations with Iran

In addition to aviation, the budget also provides funding for two Virginia-class submarines, increased spending on research and development, and $17.5 billion for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system, which Trump wants to create before the end of his second term.

The document places a separate emphasis on rapidly increasing the production of critical ammunition and strengthening the US defense industrial base.

Ammunition includes:

SM-3 and SM-6 air defense missiles

AMRAAM air-to-air missiles

Tomahawk cruise missiles

THAAD and Patriot-3 interceptors

JASSM stealth missiles

LRASM anti-ship missiles

The budget plan has already been criticized by Democrats. Senator Jack Reed said it was an "unserious budget" that did not take into account the consequences of the war with Iran and economic instability.

Second US combat aircraft crashes in Persian Gulf area, pilot rescued - Media