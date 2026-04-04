Pentagon plans to buy 85 F-35 fighters and fund "Iron Dome" in 2027
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration has requested $1.5 trillion for aircraft and submarine procurement. The plan includes a missile defense system and mass production of missiles.
The Pentagon's budget request for fiscal year 2027 includes the purchase of 85 F-35 fighters, almost double last year's request for 47 aircraft. This is stated in the budget materials of Donald Trump's administration, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.
Details
This includes 38 F-35A aircraft for the US Air Force, 10 F-35B for the Marine Corps, and 37 carrier-based F-35C aircraft. The purchase is part of a broader $1.5 trillion defense request that the administration submitted to Congress.
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In addition to aviation, the budget also provides funding for two Virginia-class submarines, increased spending on research and development, and $17.5 billion for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system, which Trump wants to create before the end of his second term.
The document places a separate emphasis on rapidly increasing the production of critical ammunition and strengthening the US defense industrial base.
Ammunition includes:
- SM-3 and SM-6 air defense missiles
- AMRAAM air-to-air missiles
- Tomahawk cruise missiles
- THAAD and Patriot-3 interceptors
- JASSM stealth missiles
- LRASM anti-ship missiles
The budget plan has already been criticized by Democrats. Senator Jack Reed said it was an "unserious budget" that did not take into account the consequences of the war with Iran and economic instability.
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