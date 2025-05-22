The US government has banned Harvard from accepting foreigners
The US government has banned Harvard University from accepting foreign students. This is reported by The New York Times, reports UNN.
Details
President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday halted the admission of foreign students to Harvard University, targeting a vital source of funding for the nation's oldest and wealthiest college in a major escalation of the administration's efforts to pressure the elite school to comply with the president's program.
The administration informed Harvard of the decision after recent disputes over the legality of a large request for records as part of a Department of Homeland Security investigation, according to three people familiar with the talks. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
The latest move is likely to provoke a second legal challenge from Harvard. The university sued the administration last month over the government's attempt to impose changes to its curriculum, admissions policies and hiring practices.
"I am writing to inform you that Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certificate is revoked from this point on," the letter sent to the university by Christy Noem, Minister of Homeland Security, reads. A copy of the letter was obtained by The New York Times.
Add
This year, Harvard enrolled about 6,800 international students, or about 27 percent of the total student body, according to university enrollment data. That's up from 19.7 percent in 2010.
The move is likely to have a significant impact on the university's net income. Tuition at Harvard is $59,320 per academic year, which begins this year, and costs can rise to nearly $87,000, including room and board. International students tend to pay a larger share of education costs compared to other students.
A Harvard spokesman called the administration's actions "illegal".
"We are fully committed to preserving Harvard's ability to host our international students and scholars who have come from more than 140 countries and immeasurably enrich the university — and this country," said Jason Newton, the university's director of media relations. "We are working quickly to provide guidance and support to members of our community. These appropriate actions threaten serious harm to the Harvard community and our country and undermine Harvard's academic and research mission."
Noem posted the administration's letter on social media later on Thursday.
In a press release, the Department of Homeland Security sent a stern message to Harvard's foreign students: "This means Harvard can no longer accept foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status."