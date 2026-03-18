US aircraft carrier Gerald R Ford to enter port after fire on board

The American aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, which is participating in military operations against Iran, will temporarily enter port after a fire on board. The incident occurred on the 18th day of the campaign, and the ship is currently in the Red Sea. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The aircraft carrier is expected to head to Souda Bay on the island of Crete. The exact duration of its stay in port has not been disclosed, but the decision is related to the need to inspect the ship's condition after the incident.

The fire broke out in the main laundry and lasted several hours. According to American officials, about 200 crew members sought medical attention due to smoke inhalation, and one serviceman was evacuated.

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The fire damaged approximately 100 sleeping berths, but critical systems, including the propulsion plant, were not affected. The Pentagon states that the ship remains fully combat-ready.

One of the key ships of the operation

The Gerald R. Ford is the largest and most modern US aircraft carrier, carrying over 5,000 military personnel and more than 75 aircraft, including F-18 Super Hornet fighters. It is accompanied by missile cruisers and destroyers equipped with air defense and anti-submarine systems.

Since the start of operations against Iran on February 28, the US has struck over 7,000 targets. Despite the incident, the aircraft carrier remains an important part of this campaign.

Fire breaks out on the largest US aircraft carrier in the Middle East