Up to +24 during the day: a warm day with local thunderstorms awaits Ukraine tomorrow

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
11:37 AM • 14241 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

09:43 AM • 36004 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

09:21 AM • 45032 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

May 21, 06:00 AM • 54911 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 138318 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 83542 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 122233 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 243052 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 87357 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 208008 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Погода
+23°
4m/s
34%
747mm
Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

May 21, 06:43 AM • 57508 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

May 21, 07:01 AM • 88571 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 84763 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 45481 views

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

11:46 AM • 19780 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 138251 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 152939 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
May 20, 12:52 PM • 243012 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
May 20, 11:15 AM • 207973 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 271484 views
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 46837 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 86052 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 149061 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 112078 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 105517 views
Iron dome

The New York Times

Shahed-136

Football

Nord Stream

Up to +24 during the day: a warm day with local thunderstorms awaits Ukraine tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Warm weather is expected in Ukraine tomorrow with temperatures up to +24°C. Rain with thunderstorms will pass in the western, northern and eastern regions, and heavy rains are possible on Kyiv Day, May 25.

Up to +24 during the day: a warm day with local thunderstorms awaits Ukraine tomorrow

On Thursday, May 22, warm weather with air temperatures up to +24°C will prevail in almost all of Ukraine. Rain with thunderstorms is expected in the west, north and east of the country, while no significant precipitation is expected in Kyiv tomorrow. At the same time, heavy rains may affect the capital on May 25 – on the City Day. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.

Details

A warm air mass will dominate almost everywhere in Ukraine on Thursday, with +18+24 degrees during the day. Rains with thunderstorms will pass in the western regions, in Zhytomyr region, Vinnytsia region, in Sumy region and Kharkiv region

- wrote the weather forecaster.

Didenko also added that dry weather will prevail in the rest of the territory. As for the capital, no significant precipitation is expected in Kyiv on May 22. In the afternoon, according to the weather forecaster, the air will warm up to +22 degrees.

Attention! According to preliminary forecasts for Kyiv Day, May 25, heavy rains with thunderstorms are likely in the capital. Clarifications, of course, will still be, but still, just in case, it is worth preparing

– the weather forecaster warned Kyiv residents.

Deadly heat in Japan: Tokyo authorities to cancel water fees this summer21.05.25, 13:54 • 1410 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Weather and environment
Brent
$65.89
Bitcoin
$106,555.40
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$37.63
Золото
$3,313.71
Ethereum
$2,535.10