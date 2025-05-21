Up to +24 during the day: a warm day with local thunderstorms awaits Ukraine tomorrow

On Thursday, May 22, warm weather with air temperatures up to +24°C will prevail in almost all of Ukraine. Rain with thunderstorms is expected in the west, north and east of the country, while no significant precipitation is expected in Kyiv tomorrow. At the same time, heavy rains may affect the capital on May 25 – on the City Day. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.

Details

A warm air mass will dominate almost everywhere in Ukraine on Thursday, with +18+24 degrees during the day. Rains with thunderstorms will pass in the western regions, in Zhytomyr region, Vinnytsia region, in Sumy region and Kharkiv region - wrote the weather forecaster.

Didenko also added that dry weather will prevail in the rest of the territory. As for the capital, no significant precipitation is expected in Kyiv on May 22. In the afternoon, according to the weather forecaster, the air will warm up to +22 degrees.

Attention! According to preliminary forecasts for Kyiv Day, May 25, heavy rains with thunderstorms are likely in the capital. Clarifications, of course, will still be, but still, just in case, it is worth preparing – the weather forecaster warned Kyiv residents.

