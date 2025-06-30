Up to 1.6 million UAH for veteran business: "MHP-Hromadi" Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs launches a grant competition

Veterans, female veterans, their families, and the families of fallen Defenders can participate in the grant program "Varto ROBITY SVOYE 2.0" and receive from 600,000 to 1.6 million hryvnias to start or scale their business. The program is implemented by the Ukrainian Veterans Foundation of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs in partnership with the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" and the agro-industrial company KERNEL, reports UNN.

Veteran business as a support for the community

Financial support within the "Varto ROBITY SVOYE 2.0" competition will be available to veteran businesses operating in the fields of agricultural production, woodworking, metalworking, food production and processing, and providing repair or maintenance services to property owners. This was announced during the program presentation.

"Veteran's business is about capability, about self-belief, and about the state's response to that belief. Veterans, male and female, not only defended our country – today they create jobs, launch new ideas, and restore the economy locally. Every veteran's business is an example of how new strength for the country is born from the experience of war. We are grateful to everyone who takes responsibility for starting or developing their own business, returning to an active life. And we sincerely thank our partners – the MHP-Hromadi Foundation and KERNEL company – for sharing this mission with us. Thanks to such partnerships, we are not just launching grant programs – we are opening the way to new opportunities for veterans, the families of the fallen, our communities, and the state as a whole," emphasized Natalia Kalmykova, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

"For 10 years now, we have been working to make communities a desirable place to live. And systemic support for small businesses is an important part of this journey. After all, it is entrepreneurs who create jobs, fill local budgets, and help restore what has been lost. Through our grant programs, we have already supported 548 entrepreneurs. We are happy that in partnership with the Ukrainian Veterans Fund of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, we are launching the second season of the 'Varto ROBITY SVOYE' competition. After all, veteran business is not only about economics, but also about returning to an active life, social adaptation, and a sense of belonging to the community. This is especially important today," said Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

According to him, supporting military personnel and veterans is one of the key priorities of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. Together with its strategic partner MHP, the Foundation implements the "MHP Poruch" program – an initiative that provides individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, including in creating or developing their own businesses.

Who can apply?

Karina Doroshenko, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, spoke about how the competition will be conducted.

"Today we are starting to accept applications for the grant program 'Varto ROBITY SVOYE 2.0'. Projects can be submitted to the competition until July 20. And we will find out the names of the winners who will pass all stages of selection – from checking for all necessary documents to assessment by independent experts and public presentation of their business ideas – on September 17," said the head of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund.

The grant amount that the winners of the competition can receive ranges from 600,000 to 1.6 million hryvnias, all depending on the project budget.

The following can participate in the competition:

veterans, family members of deceased (dead) war veterans, and family members of deceased (dead) Defenders of Ukraine who are registered as individual entrepreneurs;

the wife or husband of a veteran who are registered as individual entrepreneurs, if the projects are aimed at reintegrating veterans into active public life, ensuring the preservation and restoration of their physical and mental health;

legal entities (except public and charitable organizations), registered no later than one year before submitting an application for participation in the competitive selection, among the founders of which are veterans, family members of deceased (dead) war veterans, and family members of deceased (dead) Defenders of Ukraine.

The owner of the "Tykhy Misto" coffee shop, where the program was presented, is veteran Dmytro Martynenko. Earlier, he received a grant as a winner of the Ukrainian Veteran Fund's "Varto 2.0" competition and successfully implemented his own business idea.

"Thanks to the support of the Ukrainian Veteran Fund, we didn't just open coffee shops – we created a space of motivation, socialization, and support for veterans. Our example inspires comrades and their families to launch their own projects, receive grants, and become part of the economy. Business helps us, veterans, return home, think less about what we had to go through. And it also shows society that veterans are ordinary people. Therefore, I am convinced that veteran entrepreneurship is not just about business, not just about coffee in our case. It's about a new quality of life for defenders who return from the war," said Dmytro Martynenko, veteran and owner of the "Tykhy Misto" coffee shop chain.

Detailed information on the competition conditions can be found on the Ukrainian Veteran Fund website: https://veteranfund.com.ua/contests/varto-robyty-svoye-2-0/

Applicants will have the opportunity to learn more about document preparation, completing project applications, the selection procedure, etc., and ask questions to fund staff during online workshops. The date and time of such meetings will be announced on the social media of the Ukrainian Veteran Fund.

Questions and clarifications regarding the submitted application package can be sent to [email protected], indicating in the subject line "Project competition "Varto ROBITY SVOYE 2.0" and the application number.