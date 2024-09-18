Up to 1.5 thousand people remain in Toretsk - RMA

About 1,500 people remain in Toretsk, but the evacuation is extremely slow. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin during a telethon, UNN reports .

Up to 1,500 people remain in Toretsk. Unfortunately, people are leaving very slowly. Yesterday, the authorities and the police went to the city and managed to evacuate only one man - Filashkin said.

According to him, it is becoming extremely difficult and complicated to import humanitarian aid.

Recall

Today, September 18, Russian troops shelled Malynivka village and Kostyantynivka town in Donetsk region. Six civilians were wounded as a result of the attacks.