Unknown person sprayed gas in a lyceum in Vinnytsia: classes suspended, students evacuated

In Vinnytsia, irritating gas was sprayed in a lyceum, police are investigating the circumstances of the incident at the educational institution, the National Police Department in Vinnytsia region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

On November 17, at about 11:00, the police received information that an unknown person had sprayed irritating gas in Lyceum No. 33. Classes were suspended at the educational institution, and students were evacuated outside. - the police reported.

Police officers, including juvenile prevention officers, are working at the scene, as indicated.

They are clarifying all the circumstances of the incident.