Unknown person sprayed gas in a lyceum in Vinnytsia: classes suspended, students evacuated
Kyiv • UNN
On November 17, an unknown person sprayed irritating gas in Lyceum No. 33 in Vinnytsia, which led to the evacuation of students and the suspension of classes. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
In Vinnytsia, irritating gas was sprayed in a lyceum, police are investigating the circumstances of the incident at the educational institution, the National Police Department in Vinnytsia region reported on Monday, writes UNN.
On November 17, at about 11:00, the police received information that an unknown person had sprayed irritating gas in Lyceum No. 33. Classes were suspended at the educational institution, and students were evacuated outside.
Police officers, including juvenile prevention officers, are working at the scene, as indicated.
They are clarifying all the circumstances of the incident.