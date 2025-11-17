Unknown person sprayed gas in a lyceum in Vinnytsia: classes suspended, students evacuated

$42.040.02
09:59 AM • 1322 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17625 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 15519 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 13089 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 16738 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 14619 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 24771 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41517 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33755 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65912 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Tags
Authors
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday TimesNovember 17, 12:53 AM • 17778 views
Occupiers in Kherson region force residents to obtain Russian health insurance to control the populationNovember 17, 01:27 AM • 6892 views
Russian troops launched missile strikes on the center of Balakliia: one person died, a 14-year-old girl among the woundedNovember 17, 01:59 AM • 10700 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General StaffNovember 17, 02:30 AM • 15338 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growingNovember 17, 02:59 AM • 27117 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17629 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65914 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 61106 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 115743 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 96344 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Emmanuel Macron
Troels Lund Poulsen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Poland
France
UNN Lite
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 2692 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 4184 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 15209 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 34565 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 115743 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Dassault Rafale
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Unknown person sprayed gas in a lyceum in Vinnytsia: classes suspended, students evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

On November 17, an unknown person sprayed irritating gas in Lyceum No. 33 in Vinnytsia, which led to the evacuation of students and the suspension of classes. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Unknown person sprayed gas in a lyceum in Vinnytsia: classes suspended, students evacuated

In Vinnytsia, irritating gas was sprayed in a lyceum, police are investigating the circumstances of the incident at the educational institution, the National Police Department in Vinnytsia region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

On November 17, at about 11:00, the police received information that an unknown person had sprayed irritating gas in Lyceum No. 33. Classes were suspended at the educational institution, and students were evacuated outside.

- the police reported.

Police officers, including juvenile prevention officers, are working at the scene, as indicated.

They are clarifying all the circumstances of the incident.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia