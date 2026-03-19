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Unknown drones spotted over a military base in Washington where top US officials reside

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

Drones were spotted over Fort McNair base near the residences of Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth. Due to the incident, the US declared a heightened threat level.

Unknown drones spotted over a military base in Washington where top US officials reside

American officials have recorded the appearance of unknown drones over Fort McNair military base in Washington, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reside. The origin of the drones has not yet been established. This is reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions over the war with Iran. According to sources, several drones were detected over the base in one night, prompting increased security measures and a meeting at the White House.

According to sources, after the incident, a possible relocation of Rubio and Hegseth was discussed, but ultimately it was not carried out. At the same time, the threat level at other US bases was raised to one of the highest.

The military is more closely monitoring potential threats due to the elevated alert level

– a senior administration official noted.

US strengthens security worldwide

Amid threats, the State Department ordered all diplomatic missions to conduct an urgent security assessment. The Pentagon declined to comment on the situation, stating: "The Department cannot comment on the Secretary's movements for security reasons."

The incident reinforces fears that potential attacks could spread not only to the Middle East but also to the territory of the United States itself.

Former head of US counterterrorism center criticized the elimination of Iran's leader19.03.26, 05:19 • 3028 views

Stepan Haftko

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