Unified Social Sphere Information System launched in Ukraine: Zelenskyy signed the law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1348 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Bill No. 4607-IX, which establishes the Unified Social Sphere Information System. This centralizes and automates social protection processes, reducing corruption risks.

Unified Social Sphere Information System launched in Ukraine: Zelenskyy signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Bill No. 4607-IX, which introduces the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The text of the draft law is published on the website of the Ukrainian parliament. This regulatory act will allow centralizing and automating processes in the field of social protection, ensuring transparent administration of all expenditures for social support, simplifying procedures for citizens, and reducing corruption risks at the state and local levels.

The law also provides for the creation of a large state electronic "hub" that will collect all data and services related to social support for people.

Recall

In September 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in its entirety as a law the government's draft law on the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere. This system will collect data from state registers, forming a Unified Social Register with information about recipients of social support.

Yevhen Ustimenko

