"Undermines sovereignty": Moldova denounces agreement with Russia on cultural centers

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
04:00 AM • 6020 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 19261 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 31961 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 27275 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 49793 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 35452 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 35132 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 45815 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 51242 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 43690 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
83%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Evacuation train brought families from Dnipropetrovsk region to Mukachevo: detailsPhotoDecember 5, 09:40 PM • 10300 views
Orban raises the stakes: Hungary refuses to issue Eurobonds for aid to UkraineDecember 5, 09:59 PM • 7438 views
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on GroznyVideoDecember 5, 10:31 PM • 13892 views
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several citiesDecember 5, 11:54 PM • 13420 views
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talksPhoto03:34 AM • 12689 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 20228 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 35639 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 49793 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 46767 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 80197 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 20397 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 28652 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 31050 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 44985 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 44483 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

"Undermines sovereignty": Moldova denounces agreement with Russia on cultural centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Moldova approved a draft law on the denunciation of the Agreement with the Government of the Russian Federation on cultural centers. The Minister of Culture of Moldova stated that the Russian cultural center carried out activities that undermine the country's sovereignty.

"Undermines sovereignty": Moldova denounces agreement with Russia on cultural centers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Moldova approved the draft law on the denunciation of the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation on the establishment and activities of cultural centers. This was reported on the website of the Moldovan government, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the document, signed in 1998, provided for the creation of centers in the territories of both states to promote cultural and scientific exchange, while currently Moldova does not have a Cultural Center in Russia.

The Russian cultural center was by no means cultural; it was a center under the guise of which activities undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova were carried out

- said the Minister of Culture of this country, Cristian Jardan.

According to him, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as in the context of repeated attempts at destabilization and continuous information attacks by Moscow in the Republic of Moldova, the Agreement can be used as a tool for the Russian Federation to promote distorted narratives, which poses a threat to the information security of the Republic of Moldova.

For reference

The Russian Cultural Center was established in 2009 in accordance with the Agreement on the establishment and activities of cultural centers under the direct supervision of the Russian Embassy.

The center is financed by the Russian agency "Rossotrudnichestvo" - an institution directly subordinate to the Russian presidency, included in international sanctions and qualified by the EU as "the main state agency that projects the Kremlin's soft power and its hybrid influence, including the promotion of the so-called concept of "Russian world".

Recall

In November, Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note of protest over the illegal flight of six drones. The Russian ambassador stated that the incident "needs to be investigated," as "many operations take place under a false flag."

"This is not the language of a country that claims to negotiate peace": Sandu on Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine29.11.25, 23:36 • 10941 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Ukraine
Moldova