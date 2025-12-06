"Undermines sovereignty": Moldova denounces agreement with Russia on cultural centers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Moldova approved the draft law on the denunciation of the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation on the establishment and activities of cultural centers. This was reported on the website of the Moldovan government, informs UNN.

It is noted that the document, signed in 1998, provided for the creation of centers in the territories of both states to promote cultural and scientific exchange, while currently Moldova does not have a Cultural Center in Russia.

The Russian cultural center was by no means cultural; it was a center under the guise of which activities undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova were carried out - said the Minister of Culture of this country, Cristian Jardan.

According to him, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as in the context of repeated attempts at destabilization and continuous information attacks by Moscow in the Republic of Moldova, the Agreement can be used as a tool for the Russian Federation to promote distorted narratives, which poses a threat to the information security of the Republic of Moldova.

The Russian Cultural Center was established in 2009 in accordance with the Agreement on the establishment and activities of cultural centers under the direct supervision of the Russian Embassy.

The center is financed by the Russian agency "Rossotrudnichestvo" - an institution directly subordinate to the Russian presidency, included in international sanctions and qualified by the EU as "the main state agency that projects the Kremlin's soft power and its hybrid influence, including the promotion of the so-called concept of "Russian world".

In November, Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note of protest over the illegal flight of six drones. The Russian ambassador stated that the incident "needs to be investigated," as "many operations take place under a false flag."

