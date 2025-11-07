Underage schoolboy jumped from the third floor of an educational institution in Kyiv - police

In Kyiv, a schoolboy fell out of a window of an educational institution in the Dnipro district; police are investigating the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the capital.

Details

"It is preliminarily known that a 17-year-old boy jumped from the third floor. He was hospitalized with injuries and fractures of both legs," the police report states.

Currently, as indicated, an investigative and operational group and juvenile police officers are working at the scene, establishing all the details of the incident and communicating with the administration of the educational institution.

In Lutsk, two children fell out of a window while their mother was in the store