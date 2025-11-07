Underage schoolboy jumped from the third floor of an educational institution in Kyiv - police

ukenru
11:23 AM • 5732 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 21299 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 23569 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 28749 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 25702 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 28464 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 28817 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32555 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 68742 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 58565 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 21869 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 21474 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 16722 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 12920 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 19320 views
Publications
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 21299 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 23569 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 28749 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 68742 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 42006 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
John Healey
Andriy Yermak
Kaya Kallas
Kanye West
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 3614 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 7414 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 19616 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 13182 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 16973 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Underage schoolboy jumped from the third floor of an educational institution in Kyiv - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

A 17-year-old boy jumped from the third floor of an educational institution in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. He was hospitalized with injuries and fractures of both legs.

Underage schoolboy jumped from the third floor of an educational institution in Kyiv - police

In Kyiv, a schoolboy fell out of a window of an educational institution in the Dnipro district; police are investigating the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the capital.

Details

"It is preliminarily known that a 17-year-old boy jumped from the third floor. He was hospitalized with injuries and fractures of both legs," the police report states.

Currently, as indicated, an investigative and operational group and juvenile police officers are working at the scene, establishing all the details of the incident and communicating with the administration of the educational institution.

In Lutsk, two children fell out of a window while their mother was in the store23.07.24, 16:59 • 16949 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv