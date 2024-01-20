UN High Commissioner promises to increase assistance to residents of Odesa region affected by Russian attacks

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi visited Odesa region. During a meeting with representatives of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Grandi discussed the continuation and strengthening of UNHCR's assistance to people affected by Russian shelling in Odesa region and IDPs who have taken refuge in the region, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, it is about helping to restore the damaged homes of Odesa residents and residents of the region, the head of the OVA said.

"The issue of accommodation of internally displaced persons remains problematic. Therefore, we asked for assistance in repairing the premises that will be used as temporary housing for the IDPs," Odesa Regional Military Administration reports.

During his visit, Filippo Grandi also visited the Transfiguration Cathedral, which was hit by a Russian missile, and talked to people whose homes were damaged by the Russian attack on December 29 last year.

"We are very grateful for the support that Odesa region receives from UNHCR. This includes the provision of generators for critical infrastructure, assistance to IDPs and victims, support for emergency services in Odesa region, and repair of premises to accommodate IDPs. We will strengthen our cooperation," the statement reads.