Ukrposhta has established an aviation security service to inspect international parcels

Ukrposhta has created its own aviation security service, which checks international shipments while they are still in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Faster and safer delivery of Ukrainian parcels worldwide. Ukrposhta has created its own aviation security service. Its task is to identify dangerous and prohibited contents while they are still in Ukraine, as they could cause an entire batch of international shipments to be delayed - the post says.

In particular, according to the ministry, one problematic parcel can lead to additional inspections of hundreds of other shipments. For Ukrainian businesses, such delays can affect delivery times, customer trust, marketplace ratings, and the ability to compete abroad.

Today, Ukrposhta uses 159 air routes and exchanges mail with 230 countries and territories around the world. Specialists use modern X-ray systems to inspect shipments. The service is being developed in cooperation with the State Customs Service and UNODC, whose experts have already conducted specialized training for Ukrposhta employees. The next step is to install more X-ray systems at automated sorting hubs. Fewer risks and unnecessary inspections mean a faster route for Ukrainian goods to buyers worldwide - the post says.

We would like to remind you

The government explained the customs bill for reforming the taxation of international parcels, which was approved yesterday and submitted to parliament for consideration.