Ukrainians with war-related eye injuries can receive free prosthetics: patient pathway

Military and civilian patients with vision organ injuries sustained as a result of the war can receive free ophthalmological care – including ocular prosthetics – in medical facilities approved by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

As reported by the agency, this refers to comprehensive treatment: from diagnosis to surgical intervention, including ocular prosthetics. Everything is paid for by the state – within the framework of the Medical Guarantees Program.

Free ocular prosthetic services are available in medical facilities designated by the order of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and contracted with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU).

Their list is here.

How to undergo ocular prosthetics?

In a planned manner, the patient should contact a family doctor or treating physician and obtain an electronic referral to an ophthalmologist. In case of emergency hospitalization (for example, due to an injury or severe eye trauma), assistance is provided without a referral, and prosthetics are then performed according to the defined stages.

Ocular prosthetics are performed in the following sequence:

✔️primary – 8–10 days after eye removal for healing;

✔️final – one month after surgery;

✔️individual – 3–4 months after healing;

✔️repeated – if necessary, at least once every 3 years for adults and once a year for children.

More details on ocular prosthetics – on the website of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The agency noted that if you are denied a free ocular prosthetic service, you should contact the administration of the institution. If the problem is not resolved, you should call the NHSU hotline at 1677.