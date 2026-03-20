Ukrainians were not charged UAH 36 million for utilities due to enemy attacks; in Kyiv, heating was not charged at all - Prime Minister

Ukrainians were not charged 36 million UAH for utility services in January due to enemy attacks, mostly for heating. In Kyiv, no charges were made for centralized heating at all in January, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Friday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

The Prime Minister met with the head of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Serhiy Tkachuk, and discussed "the implementation of the government's decision on fair recalculation of utility services."

For January 2026, recalculations were made in cities where services were not provided, were not provided in full, or were of inadequate quality — particularly due to enemy attacks. These are amounts not included in bills for heating, hot and cold water, sewerage, and waste management. In total, people were not charged 36.4 million UAH. Svyrydenko reported and listed:

heat supply — 16.6 million UAH;

hot water — 9.9 million UAH;

water supply — 3.9 million UAH;

sewerage — 5.7 million UAH;

waste management — 257.6 thousand UAH.

In Kyiv, in January, due to service interruptions, residents were not charged 9.1 million UAH for water supply and sewerage, and no charges were made for centralized heating at all. This refers to billions of hryvnias in unbilled accounts. - Svyrydenko noted.

According to the Prime Minister, the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection continues to monitor the implementation of this decision. "The principle is unchanged - people should only pay for services actually received," she emphasized.

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