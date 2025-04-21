Ukrainians reduced electricity consumption: the time to turn on powerful appliances is named

Electricity consumption in Ukraine decreased against the backdrop of sunny weather and a day off in some institutions and businesses, but there is a need to maximize the transfer of energy consumption to daytime - it is worth using powerful equipment from 8:00 to 18:00, Ukrenergo reported on Monday, writes UNN.

"Electricity consumption decreased. Today, April 21, as of 9:30 AM, its level was 12.6% less than on the previous working day - Friday. The reason is a non-working day by the decision of individual employers. As well as warm and sunny weather throughout Ukraine, which causes a decrease in energy consumption from the general network," Ukrenergo reported.

Yesterday, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 32.4% lower than the maximum of the previous Sunday, the company noted. They explained this by the holiday and significantly higher air temperature than last week.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery work at energy facilities continues.

"Please shift active energy consumption to the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants. Use powerful electrical appliances today from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM," Ukrenergo emphasized, noting that the situation in the energy system can change.

