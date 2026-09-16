Ukrainians purchased almost 4.7 thousand used cars from the US — which are the most popular

During August 2026, Ukrainians purchased nearly 4.7 thousand used passenger cars imported from the United States. This is reported by Ukravtoprom, according to UNN.

Details

This is 8% less than in August 2025. The largest share of this total (46%) consisted of gasoline-powered cars.

They were followed by electric vehicles (33%), hybrid cars (15%), and diesel and LPG-powered cars (3% each).

The TOP 5 used cars manufactured in the United States included:

TESLA Model Y - 484 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 471 units;

FORD Escape - 408 units;

BMW X3 - 306 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 266 units.

The average age of the used “Americans” that joined Ukraine’s vehicle fleet last month was 5.7 years.

Let us remind you

Volkswagen presented the Mission Efficiency electric vehicle prototype, which covered 794 miles, or approximately 1,278 km, during a real-world test, making only 1 stop to recharge.