Ukrainians are losing things more often when traveling by rail: UZ named the most interesting lost items

Since the beginning of 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) has received 11,445 applications requesting to find lost items. Last year, there were 40% fewer such requests, UNN reports with reference to the UZ statement.

It is noted that in addition to headphones, keys, documents, wallets, and bags, passengers lost various interesting things - a cat helmet, blueberry bushes, a ukulele, a wooden sword, and even a purse with a photo of Stepan Bandera.

After the train arrives, don't rush out and be sure to check your belongings - whether your bushes and seedlings, cats, fishing rods, and helmets are in place - advise UZ.

They recommend that in case of loss of items, fill out the form on the carrier's website, and "our specialists will promptly help find them and return them to you."

Please fill in the data carefully, as you will not be able to make changes after submitting the application. The entered data will be processed confidentially and exclusively for processing your request. Provide as many details as possible. This will significantly help speed up the search! - indicated in UZ.

They clarified that they process applications and contact passengers usually within 24 hours in order of priority.

