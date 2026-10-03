Ukrainian women win gold at the World Dragon Boat Racing Championships

Ukrainian women became world champions in 500-meter Dragon Boat racing. Photo: instagram.com/alekseevna_olha

Ukraine's women's dragon boat team won the gold medal at the 2026 World Championships, which are being held in Hangzhou, China. The Ukrainian women won the 500-meter 10-person boat event, reports UNN.

Details

The final in the Senior 10 W category over 500 meters took place on October 3 at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

"World Championship gold! Ukraine's women's crew in the D-12 boat class wins the 500-meter race, beating its rivals by just 0.18 seconds," the Dragon Boat Rowing Federation of Ukraine reported on social media on October 3.

After the competition ended, Olha Burano, one of the Ukrainian athletes, posted a photo with the gold medal on her personal Instagram page and announced the women's team's victory.

Source: instagram.com/alekseevna_olha

"World champions. World Champion. We did it. Best woman team," the athlete wrote.

According to the official championship schedule, the Ukrainian team was entered specifically in the women's 10-person boat event over 500 meters. The final in this discipline took place on the morning of October 3.

Supplement

The World Dragon Boat Rowing Championships are taking place in Hangzhou from September 30 to October 3. About 500 athletes and 22 teams are participating in the tournament, competing for 45 sets of medals.

The Ukrainian team has already won a number of medals at the tournament. In particular, the women's crew took silver over 2,000 meters, while the Ukrainian mixed team won bronze. The Ukrainian women also won silver in the 10-person boat over 200 meters.

Before the World Championships, Ukrainian rowers performed successfully at the Dragon Boat World Cup in Yuanlin, China, where they won two gold and four bronze medals.