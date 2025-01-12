Ukrainian UAVs attacked Bryansk region

On the morning of January 12, the authorities of the Bryansk region reported the destruction of a Ukrainian drone over the region. UNN informs about this with reference to the Telegram channel of the governor of the Bryansk region Oleksandr Bogomaz.

Over the territory of the Bryansk region, air defense forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense discovered and destroyed an aircraft-type UAV - the official wrote at 05:00.

He added that there were no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working on the spot.

Recall

In Nizhnekamsk , employees of the Taneko oil refinery were evacuated due to a UAV threat.