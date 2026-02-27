Ukrainian race walker Lyudmila Olyanovska set a world record

$43.210.03
51.020.06
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11118 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 14432 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 25948 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 43361 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 39638 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 36552 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 31693 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 51091 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22765 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 112379 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Publications
Exclusives
Maduro demands closure of drug trafficking case due to blocked funds for lawyersFebruary 27, 04:18 AM • 11474 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 20134 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 20587 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 17058 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 12247 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 4898 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11118 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices10:21 AM • 14432 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 39638 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 51091 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 20150 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 17959 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 48722 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 58373 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 60614 views
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system

Ukrainian race walker Lyudmila Olyanovska set a world record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Lyudmila Olyanovska covered 5000 meters in 19:53.61 minutes, setting the world's best result and updating the national record. The world record requires ratification.

Ukrainian race walker Lyudmila Olyanovska set a world record

Ukrainian race walker Lyudmyla Olyanovska, having covered the 5000-meter distance in 19:53.61 minutes, showed the highest result in the world in this discipline and once again rewrote the national record. This was reported by the Athletics Federation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the federation, the Ukrainian Athletics Championship among adults and youth and the Ukrainian All-Around Championship have started in the capital, where the best male and female athletes will compete for spots at the World Indoor Championship, which will take place in Poland in March.

The first set of awards was contested by race walkers. Having covered the 5000-meter distance in 19:53.61 minutes, Lyudmyla Olyanovska showed the highest result in the world in this discipline and once again rewrote the national record. The previous achievement – 20:26.26 minutes, set at last year's Ukrainian Indoor Championship, also belonged to Lyudmyla.

- the federation reported.

At the same time, the federation clarified that the world record requires the traditional ratification procedure.

Hanna Shevchuk took second place with a career-best result (21:43.56 minutes). Bronze went to Alina Bilorus (Sokolovska) – 25:16.67 minutes.

- stated in the report.

Among men, Serhiy Svitlychnyi won a confident victory with the best result of the season (19:07.22 minutes). Ihor Hlavan became the silver medalist (19:36.88 minutes), and Eduard Muravskyi (20:38.46 minutes) rounded out the top three with a personal record.

Recall

The XXV Winter Olympic Games-2026 have concluded, Ukraine was represented by 46 athletes, entering the top 10 eight times. The closing ceremony took place in Verona, Milan, and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Milan
Ukraine
Poland