Ukrainian race walker Lyudmila Olyanovska set a world record

As reported by the federation, the Ukrainian Athletics Championship among adults and youth and the Ukrainian All-Around Championship have started in the capital, where the best male and female athletes will compete for spots at the World Indoor Championship, which will take place in Poland in March.

The first set of awards was contested by race walkers. Having covered the 5000-meter distance in 19:53.61 minutes, Lyudmyla Olyanovska showed the highest result in the world in this discipline and once again rewrote the national record. The previous achievement – 20:26.26 minutes, set at last year's Ukrainian Indoor Championship, also belonged to Lyudmyla. - the federation reported.

At the same time, the federation clarified that the world record requires the traditional ratification procedure.

Hanna Shevchuk took second place with a career-best result (21:43.56 minutes). Bronze went to Alina Bilorus (Sokolovska) – 25:16.67 minutes. - stated in the report.

Among men, Serhiy Svitlychnyi won a confident victory with the best result of the season (19:07.22 minutes). Ihor Hlavan became the silver medalist (19:36.88 minutes), and Eduard Muravskyi (20:38.46 minutes) rounded out the top three with a personal record.

