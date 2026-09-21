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Ukrainian troops killed 40 occupiers and wounded another 14 in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

The General Staff reported 197 combat engagements, 50 airstrikes and more than 6,000 enemy kamikaze drones. In the Pokrovsk direction, 40 occupiers were killed.

Ukrainian troops killed 40 occupiers and wounded another 14 in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

Overall, since the beginning of this day, 197 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 23 attacks and also eliminated 40 occupiers, with another 14 wounded, UNN reports, citing a General Staff briefing.

The enemy launched 50 airstrikes and dropped 168 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,137 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 1,930 shelling attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops 

- the General Staff reported.

No offensive activity by the enemy was recorded in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions.

During the day, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times near Kozacha Lopan, Lyman, Symynivka, Rybальchyne and Zarubynka; two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault near Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance near Shyikivka, Novoselivka and Derylove; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance near Ozerne, Mykolaivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

One enemy assault was recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near Fedorivka Druha.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Dovha Balka, Rozkishne and Novopavlivka; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

A total of 23 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Toretskе, Sofiivka, Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Vilne, Bilytske, Hannivka, Krasnopodillia, Vodianske, Dorozhnіe, Vasylivka, Myrne, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 40 occupiers were eliminated here today and 14 wounded; two vehicles, two pieces of special equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle command post and 55 enemy shelters were destroyed. Two vehicles, six artillery systems, two pieces of special equipment, seven unmanned aerial vehicle command posts and 178 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 103 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers took no active action.

Ten occupier attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole direction near the settlements of Rizdvianka, Ternuvate and Kopani.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Pavlivka.

There were no enemy assault operations in the Prydniprovske direction.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff concluded.

The General Staff reported how many occupiers and how much of their equipment the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed during the day21.09.26, 07:17 • 4032 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine