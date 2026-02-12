$43.030.06
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian Heraskevych allowed to stay at the 2026 Olympics despite disqualification - IOC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

The IOC has allowed Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych to remain at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, despite his disqualification. This decision was made after an appeal to the head of the IOC Disciplinary Commission.

Ukrainian Heraskevych allowed to stay at the 2026 Olympics despite disqualification - IOC

The IOC stated that Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games due to a "memory helmet," can continue to stay at the Olympics despite being unable to compete, UNN reports.

In an exceptional case, after a very respectful conversation with the athlete, Coventry appealed to the Chairman of the IOC Disciplinary Commission (DC) with a request to reconsider the issue of revoking Vladyslav Heraskevych's accreditation for the 2026 Milan Games. The Chairman of the IOC DC agreed to the request, which means that Mr. Heraskevych can continue to be at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, despite being unable to compete.

- the IOC reported.

To be continued...


Julia Shramko

Sports
Milan