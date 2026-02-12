Ukrainian Heraskevych allowed to stay at the 2026 Olympics despite disqualification - IOC

The IOC stated that Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games due to a "memory helmet," can continue to stay at the Olympics despite being unable to compete, UNN reports.

In an exceptional case, after a very respectful conversation with the athlete, Coventry appealed to the Chairman of the IOC Disciplinary Commission (DC) with a request to reconsider the issue of revoking Vladyslav Heraskevych's accreditation for the 2026 Milan Games. The Chairman of the IOC DC agreed to the request, which means that Mr. Heraskevych can continue to be at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, despite being unable to compete. - the IOC reported.

