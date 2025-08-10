Ukrainian FPV drone operators destroyed a rare North Korean mortar in Sumy region

Ukrainian FPV pilots in Sumy region destroyed a North Korean 140-mm mortar. This was reported by the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the rare equipment, which the Russians received from the DPRK, will now appear in the enemy's loss reports.

According to Russian sources themselves, such deliveries are part of an expanded military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang. And yet, regardless of origin or rarity, any enemy equipment will turn into scrap metal - reads the caption to the video.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian military destroyed one of the most modern Russian radar stations 98L6 "Yenisei" in temporarily occupied Crimea. At least four "Yastreb-AV" complexes, several "Kasta-2E2" radars, and "Valdai" radars and "Voronezh" stations in the enemy's rear were also hit.

